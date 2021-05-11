December 19, 1930 - May 9, 2021
Delavan, WI - Pearl M. Burch, age 90, of Delavan passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Ridgestone Village in Delavan. She was born in Elkhorn on December 19, 1930 to Theodore and Bertha (Johnson) Olson. Pearl was united in marriage to John Burch for 59 years. Along with her husband, Pearl was the owner and operator of Burch's Family Restaurant in Delavan from 1969 until their retirement in 1994.
Pearl is survived by her two daughters, Karen (Duane) Schauer of GA, Carol (T.J.) Triplett of Lake Geneva, WI, two sons, Mike (Kathy) Burch of Sheboygan, WI and John Jr. (Lisa) Burch of Walworth; nine grandchildren; Derek, Melissa, Nikki, Ryan, Patrick, Lizabeth, Blake, Tanner, and Maddi, 14 great-grandchildren and one on the way; a son-in-law, Rick Jordan; and many nieces and nephews.
Pearl is preceded in death by her husband, John; a daughter, Diane Jordan; a brother, Norm; and her parents.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Road in Elkhorn with Rev. Dick Inglett officiating. Visitation will be held 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church. Burial will take place at Sugar Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Sugar Creek Lutheran Church. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com