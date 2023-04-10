Pearl Kuschel

Janesville, WI - Pearl I. Kuschel, age 92, of Janesville, died April 1, 2023 at home. Pearl was born in Elmwood Park, Illinois on October 15, 1930; daughter of Herbert and Helen (Fisher) Hanke. Pearl married Earl L. Kuschel on May 7, 1949 at St. John Lutheran Church in Janesville. She worked at Borgs Instruments in Delavan, WI in assembling. Retiring in 1991 after working for 25 years.
Pearl is survived by her 11 children; Bob Kuschel, Dennis (Kay) Kuschel, Richard (Char) Kuschel, Diana (Randy) Vanderbilt, Sharon Klossner, Jan (Randy) Cuyler, Earl (Lara) Kuschel, Deb (Mike) Schumaker, Steve (Tammy) Kuschel, Randy Kuschel, Dan (Carrie) Kuschel. 26 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren. Siblings; Herbert Hanke, Charlotte Mooreland, Christine Brehm.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter-in-law: Ginger Kuschel, granddaughter Morganne Klossner. Sisters: Virginia Krach, Helen Storms, Margaret Enkkeli, Lorraine Punzel, Shirley Punzel, Muriel Calhoon.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME with Robert Groth officiating. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 10:00 am until the hour of the service at the Funeral Home. Entombment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Special thanks to SSM Hospice Care and hospital staff. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
