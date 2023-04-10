Pearl Kuschel

October 15, 1930 - April 1, 2023

Janesville, WI - Pearl I. Kuschel, age 92, of Janesville, died April 1, 2023 at home. Pearl was born in Elmwood Park, Illinois on October 15, 1930; daughter of Herbert and Helen (Fisher) Hanke. Pearl married Earl L. Kuschel on May 7, 1949 at St. John Lutheran Church in Janesville. She worked at Borgs Instruments in Delavan, WI in assembling. Retiring in 1991 after working for 25 years.

