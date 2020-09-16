March 17, 1927 - September 13, 2020
Stoughton, WI -- Pearl Judith Johnson, age 93, of Stoughton, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020, surrounded by her family. Pearl was born on March 17, 1927, to Paul and Esther (Haugom) Bjerke in Codington County, Watertown, South Dakota. After finishing high school she went on to marry Marvin "John" Johnson on October 20, 1951. She had 3 children, and was employed as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone and AT&T. Pearl enjoyed reading, watching sports - especially March Madness college basketball, driving, and visiting family all over the world.
Pearl is survived by her children: Douglas (Ruth) Johnson, Brad (Marie) Johnson and Judith Johnson; sister, Viola Nicks; grandchildren: Jessica (Dan) Hinman, Daniel (Ruslana) Johnson, Lauren (Andrew) Berman, Kirsten Johnson; great-grandchild, Nolan Johnson; and three step grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin; brothers, Paul Bjerke Jr., Mearl Bjerke, Glen Bjerke; and sisters, Inez Short, and Elaine Decker.
Private graveside services for immediate family only will be Friday, September 18 at 11 a.m. at Jenson Cemetery in Edgerton, WI. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton are assisting the family. Should family or friends desire, contributions may be sent in her name to Agrace Hospice Care, 5395 East Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711. www.agrace.org