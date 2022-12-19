Houston, TX - Pauline Walz Webb, age 83, was born in New York City on Christmas 1938, and died in Houston on Thanksgiving 2022 after a brief illness. She was the daughter of Rev. Dr. Louis Humphrey Walz and Jean Menzies Sutherland Walz, of New York, NY, and Janesville, WI. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Sanford Webb; brother, Rev. Frederick Walz; stepson, Jon Webb; first husband, Dr. John Christy; and partner in later years, Dr. James Jordan.
She grew up in New York City, and attended Alexander Robertson School, Birch Wathen, and Friends Seminary. While there, she enjoyed playing in Central Park and taking the subway with her brother to visit the Museum of Natural History. As the family relocated, she attended high schools in Shaker Heights, OH, Janesville, WI, and Crown Point, IN, graduating from Crown Point High School in 1956. She studied piano at Northwestern University, where she was a Chi Omega. Pauline earned a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis, graduating as a member of Phi Beta Kappa and Kappa Delta Pi honor societies. Upon graduation, she taught French in St. Louis and later, earned her master's degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
She married Sanford Webb in 1969 and resided in his hometown of Milton, WI, with their collective seven children. There, they owned and operated Webb Builders and Real Estate/Wick Homes before retiring to Florida, where Sanford died in 2005 after a long illness. A talented musician, she enjoyed accompanying band and choir students and singing in the church choir. She also was an expert bridge player and golfed in women's leagues in Wisconsin and Florida. While denying she possessed any athletic talent, she once scored a hole-in-one and could beat anyone in a game of ping pong. She was a 4-H leader, substitute teacher, Milton Historical Society board member, and member of First Congregational Church, Milton Chamber of Commerce and Janesville Country Club. In her retirement, she enjoyed traveling extensively, reading voraciously and spending time with family and friends. Always energetic and quick-witted, she often spoke of being surrounded and encouraged by angels because of her Christmas Sunday birthday.
Pauline is survived by children, Dr. Paul Sutherland Christy (Denise) of Omaha and Jennifer Christy Lee (Dr. Jonathan) of Houston; grandchildren: Samuel, Hannah, and Caroline Christy, Christina Lee, and Benjamin Lee (Erica); niece and nephew, Carolyn Walz Wagner (Paul) and Peter Menzies Walz; children of her blended family: Ronald Webb (Alona), James Webb (Julie), Nancy Brikowski, Janet Webb; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Webb; and numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church in Milton, WI, with Rev. Paul Myers officiating. Burial afterward will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in her name be made to First Congregational Church, 741 E. High St., Milton, WI 53563. Albrecht Funeral Home assisted the family.
