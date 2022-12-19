December 25, 1938 - November 24, 2022

Houston, TX - Pauline Walz Webb, age 83, was born in New York City on Christmas 1938, and died in Houston on Thanksgiving 2022 after a brief illness. She was the daughter of Rev. Dr. Louis Humphrey Walz and Jean Menzies Sutherland Walz, of New York, NY, and Janesville, WI. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Sanford Webb; brother, Rev. Frederick Walz; stepson, Jon Webb; first husband, Dr. John Christy; and partner in later years, Dr. James Jordan.

