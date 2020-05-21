May 13, 1925 - May 19, 2020
Brodhead, WI -- Pauline Lorraine Zweifel, age 95, of Brodhead, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her son's home. She was born the daughter of Rossie and Luella (Block) Binger on May 13, 1925, in Spring Grove Township. Pauline was united in marriage to Alfred Zweifel on January 21, 1943 in Monroe. Pauline worked at Burgess Battery in Freeport for 10 years, and then Amrock in Rockford for 24 and half years, retiring in 1988. She was a long-time member of Stateline Church; she enjoyed history, and was called the encyclopedia of Spring Grove Township, she also enjoyed quilting and dancing.
Pauline is survived by her children: Carol (Richard) Erb-Coplien, Fred (Joan) Zweifel of Juda, Keith (Karon Vance) Zweifel of Clinton, and Michael (Karen) Zweifel of Janesville; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchild and sister, Charline Armstrong of Dade City, FL; and sister-in-law Evelyn Binger, of Monroe. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfred; son, Dale Zweifel; brothers, William, Russel and Ellsworth Binger; daughter-in-law, Roberta Hintzman-Zweifel; son-in-law, Emil Erb; two great-great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held 12 noon on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at EVERSON FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Cal Schaver officiating. Burial will take place in Stateline Cemetery in Rock Grove Township. A visitation will be held Wednesday from10:00 am until the time of service. Everson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Evansville Manor (especially Georgia) for their wonderful care of mom the last 2 years. A special thank you to Agrace Hospice for allowing us to bring her home for the final days.