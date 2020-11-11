July 20, 1927 - November 8, 2020
Janesville, WI - Pauline L. Pinnow, age 93, of Janesville, died on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at home, due to complications of pneumonia. She was born in Janesville on July 20, 1927, the daughter of Thomas and Pauline (Harvey) Restivo. A Janesville area resident all of her life. Pauline married Edward Pinnow, her husband of 55 years, on April 30, 1949, in Janesville and he preceded her in death on May 30, 2004. She retired from JATCO after 30 plus years. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. Pauline had a bright infectious smile that she frequently shared. She was always happiest when serving meals to the homeless men at the G.I.F.T.S. Men's Shelter with the St. Mary's gang over the last 10 years. She always had happy feet and a passion for dancing. Whenever she heard music her toes started tapping and she would break out in dance, even at the farmer's market. She also had a love for going to the casino, and placing all bets on video poker. Unfortunately, she wasn't able to enjoy these passions over the past few years due to her battle with dementia.
Pauline is survived by her daughter, Pat (David) Ellis; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Pinnow; all of Janesville; 6 grandchildren: Josh, Jessica, Jeremy, Jordyn, Kimberly and Kerri; 9 great-grandchildren: Aiden, Avery, Everett, Eila, Haylee, Cody, Caleb, Camryn, Jada; 5 great great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Barbara (Claude) Klund of Orfordville; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael; and sister, Dorothy.
A private funeral service will be held for close friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to G.I.F.T.S Men Shelter, 1025 N. Washington St., Janesville, WI 53548-1560. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
A heartfelt thank you to her wonderful caregivers/companions for the past few years; Mary Murray, Mary Beth Mack, Nan Ellis, and Jody Van Horn for all their care and support.
Alzheimer's Request
Do not ask me to remember,
Don't try to make me understand.
Let me rest and know you're with me
Kiss my cheek and hold my hand.
I'm confused beyond your concept,
I'm sad and sick and lost.
All I know is that I need you,
To be with me at all cost.
Do not lose your patience with me,
Do not scold or curse or cry.
I can't help the way I'm acting,
I can't be different though I try.
Just remember that I need you,
That the best of me is gone.
Please don't fail to stand beside me,
Love me 'til my life is gone.