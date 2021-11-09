Janesville, WI - Pauline Knoerr, age 93, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Cedar Crest Senior Living Facility. She was born in Clinton, Illinois on February 24, 1928; the daughter of Olin and Ada (Stone) Harris. Pauline married her loving husband, David C. Knoerr in 1949; and he preceded her in death on September 13, 2015. Pauline had an infectious laughter that couldn't be mistaken. She was an excellent seamstress and lovingly made clothes for her family over the years. Pauline was a faithful member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church for many years, and enjoyed spending time with her Church community. Pauline loved being a grandmother and she always cherished the time she shared with family.
She is survived by two children, Mark Knoerr and Susan (Duane) Benedict; grandchildren: Ursula Stoller, Amy (Jerry) Denson, Craig (Sarah) Benedict and Cynthia (Jason) Hanson; 7 great grandchildren; son in-law, Ralph Dishowitz; and numerous extended family members and friends. Pauline is preceded in death by her parents; husband, David C. Knoerr; daughter, Martha Dishowitz; and 3 siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.