Brodhead, WI -- Pauline Joyce Schupbach, age 75, of Brodhead, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home, Monroe, WI. She was born on August 10, 1943 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Raymond and Harriet (Hartman) Kundert. She married Gary A. Schupbach on December 29, 1962 at the Trinity State Line Lutheran Church. He passed away on June 13, 2018. Pauline graduated from Brodhead High School, and attended the Madison Beauty School. She farmed along side of her husband for many years. Pauline belonged to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Brodhead, and was a Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed baking, jigsaw puzzles, bowling, card club, and chatting with friends and family on the phone.

She is survived by a son, David (Lindsey) Schupbach, of Brodhead; three daughters: Teresa (Mike) Gerlach, of Warren, IL, Jodi (Jim) Williams, of Brodhead, Andrea (Timothy) Zach, of Albany, WI; seven grandchildren: Danielle Schupbach, Derrick (Courtney) Schupbach, Trent (Mariah) Gerlach, Taylor Gerlach, Zachary and Alex Schliem, Sam Zach; five great-grandchildren: Mathew, Tyson, Wyatt, Phillip, and Audrianna; sisters: Judith Ann Erickson, of Brodhead, Barbara (Roger) Zurfluh, of Monticello, WI, Mary (David) Myhre, of Madison, WI, JoAnn Kraus, of Evansville, WI; and a brother, Lawrence (Leanne) Kundert, of Australia. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter-in-law, Sharon Schupbach; and a step-grandson, Darcy Larse.

A Gathering of Friends and Relatives will he held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, WI. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com