December 17, 1928 - July 10, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Pauline J. Kant, age 90, of Janesville, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville. Pauline was born on December 17, 1928 in Monroe, the daughter of Robert and Anna (Hauser) Patterson. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1946, and attended Green County Normal School. Pauline taught rural school in New Glarus for several years. She earned her bachelor's degree in Education, and, in 1972, her Master's degree, both from U.W. Whitewater. She taught 45 years at Washington Elementary School in Janesville, before retiring in 1993. Following her retirement, Pauline taught Title 1 kids for ten more years. She loved to work with children, and wished she could teach forever.

She is survived by a sister-in-law, Ilene Patterson (Richard Feller) of Monroe; many nieces and nephews; and special neighbors: Bob, Shirley, and Mike Fisher. Pauline was also a cat lover, and is survived by her dear cat, Abby. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Roger Patterson; and a sister, Sharon (Curtis) Diemer.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net