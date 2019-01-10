January 21, 1926 - January 2, 2019
Beloit, WI -- It is with great sadness that the family of Pauline E. Wiedmer announces her passing on January 2, 2019, at the age of 92, in her home. Pauline was born January 21, 1926, in Rockton, IL, the daughter of Ray and Hazel (Olsen) Patterson. She lived most of her life in Clinton, and Allen's Grove, WI. She married Wilbert "Sy" Wiedmer in Rockton on August 17, 1945. He preceded her in death on September 4, 2008. Throughout her lifetime Pauline was fond of her award-winning hobby of ceramics, and her extensive flower gardens, as well as spending time with her family.
Pauline's Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. on Friday, January 11, 2019, in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton, with Pastor Dale Blanchard officiating. Friends will be received on Friday from 10 a.m. in the Funeral Home until the time of service. Following the service, the cortege will process to Mt. Philip Cemetery for interment. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website, brianmarkfh.com.
