October 19, 1924 - October 20, 2019

Milton, WI -- Pauline Boldt, 95, of Milton, WI, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Our House in Janesville. Pauline was born on October 19, 1924, in Janesville, to the late Theodore and Alice Hulick. On July 31, 1966, Pauline married Eugene Boldt in Janesville. She loved to play the violin, golf and sing in a barbershop quartet.

Pauline is survived by her loving husband, Eugene Boldt of Milton, WI; brother, Paul (Alice) Hulick of Janesville; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and four brothers: Harry, Nicholas, Andy, and Walter.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Burial will follow at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the start of the services.