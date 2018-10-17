Paulette "Polly" Christensen

November 7, 1954 - October 13, 2108
Beloit, WI -- Paulette "Polly" Ann Christensen, 63, of Beloit, WI, died unexpectedly on Saturday, October 13, 2018 in her home. She was born November 7, 1954 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Robert E. and Elizabeth (Accardi) Mealey. Polly was a 1972 graduate of Turner High School. She married Steven Christensen on May 15, 1976 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Beloit, WI. Polly began her career at the First National Bank as a teller, advancing to and retiring in 2008 as the Branch Manager and Assistant Vice President after 35 years. After her retirement, she was employed by Our Savior's Lutheran Church as their bookkeeper. Polly was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church serving as a mentor for confirmation. She was a member of the church council and a lunch ministry volunteer. She was the current president of the board of directors for Beloit Meals on Wheels. Polly was a former Riverfest and Crime Stoppers volunteer. Polly was also on the Beloit Regional Hospice Board and was involved in numerous fundraising activities. She was a member of the Lions Club and volunteered at Beloit Autorama. Polly was a member of the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce, and received the 2007 Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award. She received the Zonta Tribute to Women Honoree Award in 2006 and the Beloit Daily News Volunteer of the Month Award for August 2008. Polly and Steve loved to travel and take yearly excursions to Laughlin, NV, weekend trips to the Dells with her friends, "her partners in crime," most recently taking a trip to Mexico. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, and loved her children and grandchildren dearly.
Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Steven Christensen; daughter, Melisa (Tim) McMahon of Beloit, WI; son, Scott (Erin) Christensen of Mukwonago, WI; grandchildren, Montana and Brayden McMahon: Cason, Brantley and Aubrey Christensen; sister-in-law, Cheryl Mealey of St. Francis, WI; brother-in-law, Harley (Pam) Christensen of Gainsville, FL; cousins, and nephews, Christopher and Andrew Mealey; co-workers from the bank and church family; and her partners in crime, who she loved dearly. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Michael and Edward Mealey; and in-laws, Harley and Thelma Christensen.
Funeral services for Polly will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 19, 2018, in Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit, WI, with Revered Tony Dusso officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery, Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Visitation will also be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Friday in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to Beloit Meals on Wheels or Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse