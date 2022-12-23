Paulette L. Richards

August 4, 1951 - December 18, 2022

Janesville, WI - Paulette L. Richards, age 71, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 18, 2022. She was born in Janesville on August 4, 1951; the daughter of Paul and Patricia (Hutchinson) Richards. Paulette earned her Nurse's Aide Certification from the Milwaukee Area Technical College in 1979; and has worked as a Nurse's Aide in the Janesville area for many years since. She enjoyed road trips and traveling with her friends and family, and was remarkably gifted in the kitchen as well.

