Janesville, WI - Paulette L. Richards, age 71, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 18, 2022. She was born in Janesville on August 4, 1951; the daughter of Paul and Patricia (Hutchinson) Richards. Paulette earned her Nurse's Aide Certification from the Milwaukee Area Technical College in 1979; and has worked as a Nurse's Aide in the Janesville area for many years since. She enjoyed road trips and traveling with her friends and family, and was remarkably gifted in the kitchen as well.
Paulette is survived by her children: Melissa (Tim) Meton, Christopher Rusch, Kim (David) Thobe, Paul (Christina) Salzwedel, Jenn Russell, Jack (Heather) Egerstaffer, Heather Tellefson and Ken (Charlotte) Russell; 23 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings: Debbie Richards, Billy Richards and Wendy Richards; nephews: Shawn and Nathan Hurd and numerous extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; best friends, Carol Tellefson and Jacob Egerstaffer (and his son, James Egerstaffer); and grandson, Bronson Hopkins.
A celebration of Paulette's life will be held at Emmy's Bar in the AmericInn hotel, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on December 31, 2022. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Paulette's family would like to thank the staff members of Mercyhealth Hospice and her friends at the Burbank Apartments for all of their kindness and compassion. A special thanks to Angel, Christian, and Brianne for your help.
To plant a tree in memory of Paulette Richards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.