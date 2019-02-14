June 26, 1922 - February 11, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Paula S. Cummings, age 96, of Delavan, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019, at Ridgestone Village in Delavan. She was born in Vienna, Austria on June 26, 1922, to Henery and Paula (Smetana) Kramarsh. Paula was united in marriage to William Cummings on January 25, 1947 in Vienna. He passed away on January 8, 2015. Paula worked as a Correctional Officer for Walworth County, and worked at Borg Industries in Delavan for approximately 26 years.

Paula is survived by her two sons, Michael (Joyce) Cummings and Matthew (Roberta "Bert") Cummings; two grandsons, Matthew and Brent (Tanya) Cummings; two granddaughters, Michelle Bender and Jennifer (Wes) Kubesheski; and four great-grandchildren: Morgyn Cummings, Katelyn and Zackery Kubesheski, and Brett Bender; and a great-great-granddaughter, Marly Cummings.

Paula is preceded in death by her husband, William; and her parents.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the church. Burial will take place at St. Andrews Cemetery. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com