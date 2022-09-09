Paula Lynn (Ranum) Schutt

August 17, 1957 - August 1, 2022

Janesville, WI - Paula Lynn Ranum Schutt, age 64, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Mercy Hospital, Janesville, Wisconsin. She was born in Lebanon, Oregon on August 17, 1957, the daughter of Paul Ranum and Leona E. Ueland-Ranum. Paula graduated from Evansville High School and Upper Iowa University with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. She married John Schutt on April 4, 2004.

