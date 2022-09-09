Janesville, WI - Paula Lynn Ranum Schutt, age 64, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Mercy Hospital, Janesville, Wisconsin. She was born in Lebanon, Oregon on August 17, 1957, the daughter of Paul Ranum and Leona E. Ueland-Ranum. Paula graduated from Evansville High School and Upper Iowa University with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. She married John Schutt on April 4, 2004.
Paula recently worked as Director of the Rock County Council on Aging, retiring in November 2021. After retirement she worked part-time as a Program Assistant at Rock County's Retirement and Senior Volunteer Program. Paula was very involved with, and was a huge advocate for, the aging population in Rock County. She was committed to the Meals on Wheels program. She was previously Director of The Gathering Place in Milton, Director of the Grinnell Senior Center in Beloit, and Recreational Coordinator for the City of Beloit. Paula was also known as Shari Dalton, a disc jockey on WMJB and WJVL. She was an avid lover of all music, especially Folk, Bluegrass and Classic Country.
Paula was a hard worker her entire life, sometimes working up to three jobs at once to raise her children. Earlier in her career, she was an Account Executive for the Jotter (Janesville) and the Thrifty Nickel (Evansville, Indiana). She also served as General Manager of Mature Lifestyles and Owner/Publisher for the Second Half.
She enjoyed playing and teaching the ukulele, as well as collecting them. Many hobbies intrigued her and she loved finding new ones. She raised succulent plants. Her favorite flower was the peony. She loved bright, vibrant colors, watching movies with her best friend Judy, and meeting with her beloved Breakfast Club moms for over 30 years.
In recent years, Paula grew strong in her Judeo-Christian faith. Her greatest happiness in life was being a mom and grandma. Her pugs, Molly and Stevie, brought her special joy. Her favorite holiday was Thanksgiving. She could never spend enough time with family.
Paula is survived by her husband, John Schutt; 3 children: Josh (Becky Hanson) Oas, Tyshanna (Ross) Bradley and Tim (Andrea) McCoy; 6 grandchildren: Samara Oas, Jagger Oas, William McCoy, Liam Bradley, Alarik McCoy and Cecelia Bradley; stepson: Daniel Rehbein; step-grandchildren: Kiarah Alldredge, Mikelle Alldredge, Chayden McCoy, Avery Alldredge, and Jade Alldredge; siblings: Gary (Patsy) Ranum, Debra Maher, Mark Trevor (Craig Bodoh) Ranum, Chris (Cindy) Ranum and Curt Ranum; her first husband Dale Oas; and her second husband Bill McCoy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Timothy Ranum and her brother-in-law, Thomas Maher.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 - 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 17 2022, at The Gathering Place in Milton. In honor of Paula's love for bright colors the family asks you to wear bright colors.
APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family. For online condolences please visit www.apfelwolfe.com.
