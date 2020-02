January 22, 1938 - February 23, 2020

Delavan, WI -- Paula F. Gruber, age 82, of Delavan passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Summit. She was born in Mishawaka, IN on January 22, 1938 to Dean and Bertha (Salas) Bolerjack. Paula graduated from Ball State University. Paula was united in marriage to Charles Gruber on August 22, 1959 in Mishawaka, IN. She was a teacher for many years including in the Delavan area.

Paula is survived by her husband of 60 years, Chuck; a daughter, Darcy (Mark) Poggensee, of Mukwonago; two sons, Dexter (Laura Ostrowski) Gruber , of Indianapolis, and Barton Gruber, of Delavan; two grandchildren, Sebastian and Magdalene; a sister, Linda Spicer, of IN; and a brother, Daniel (Mary Spencer) Bolerjack, of FL. Paula is preceded in death by her parents.

No Services have been planned. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com