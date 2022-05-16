Beloit, WI - Paul F. Wisch, 67, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in his home after a long battle with cancer.
He was born on September 17, 1954 in Beloit, WI the son of Richard and Karola (Gerhard) Wisch. Paul attended St. John's Lutheran School, was a 1972 Janesville Craig High School graduate and attended the University of Wisconsin Whitewater.
Paul was formerly employed as a professional package car delivery driver by UPS for over 40 years until his retirement, which took all of 10 minutes to adjust to. He was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Paul enjoyed getting together with his family and friends to socialize. He liked golfing, fishing, roller coasters/sky screamers, vacationing in Minong, but mostly a good cup of coffee with a good newspaper.
Survivors include the love of his life, Deborah L. Simonds of Beloit, WI; son, Jon Paul Wisch of Janesville, WI; brothers, Richard J. (Geri Reed) Wisch of Arlington, TX and David A. (Lana) Wisch of Chula Vista, CA; and nephew, Jeffery Wisch.
He was predeceased by his parents; sons, Bobby Wisch and Marc Wisch; sisters, Susan K. Wisch and Jane E. Wisch; and niece, Jamie M. Wisch.
The family would like to give special gratitude to Dr. Olszewski and the wonderful team of health professionals at the Cancer Center. Angel Sue has our hearts and our gratitude, she is an amazing, wonderful friend who helped get us through.
A Funeral Service for Paul will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 in Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit, WI with Pastor Tony Dusso officiating. Burial will be in Milton Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beloit Health System - UW Cancer Center on Lee Ln. in Beloit, WI or to Our Savior's Lutheran Church on Bluff St., in Beloit, WI.