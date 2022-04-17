September 8, 1927 - April 10, 2022
Janesville, WI - Paul W. Marx, age 94, of Janesville, was born to eternal life on April 10, 2022 . He was born in Cashton, WI on September 8, 1927, the son of Joseph and Mary (Geier) Marx. After graduating from Cashton High School in the spring of 1945, Paul enlisted in the Navy and completed boot camp at Great Lakes Naval Base. He served first aboard the USS Dauphin APA-97 with a mission of returning soldiers from the Pacific Theater following the end of WW-II. He then boarded the USS Houston CL-81 for a yearlong Goodwill Tour of Europe. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, he returned to Cashton, WI and was a route driver for Schroeder Produce. Paul moved to Janesville, WI in 1958, and began a career in carpentry. He was a proud member of Carpenters Local 836 and worked for several contractors over his career.
On December 26, 1959, Paul married Patricia Mueller at St. William Catholic Church with his priestly brothers, Rev. Father Joseph Marx, Rev. Father Lambert Marx, and Rev. Father Mathias Mueller co-officiating. He and his lovely bride were married for 57 years prior to Patricia's death on March 23, 2016.
Paul was an avid outdoorsman who could always be found fishing the "Mighty Rock," trout fishing, or afield with his lifelong hunting and fishing partners and children, Therese and Paul. He was still hunting and fishing well into his upper 80s. In addition to hunting and fishing, Paul loved vegetable/fruit gardening. While he could still do it, his garden and yard were well manicured, which was a source of pride to him. Paul loved Badger basketball and football, the Cubs, and the Bears. He never missed a game.
Paul is survived by his children: Mary (Mark) Tomaszewski, Therese (David) Brost, Paul J. Marx, and Catherine (Bret) Freistedt. He is further survived by grandchildren: Michael (Wendy) Tomaszewski, Sarah and Zoey Freistedt, Jennifer (Robert) Pitera, Megan (Mitch) Cagney, and Jacob Brost; and great grandchildren: Gabby, Conor, Brooks, and Montgomery; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia; daughter-in-law, Jane; great grandson, Nathaniel; brothers: Rev. Father Joseph, Rev. Father Lambert, and Clement; sisters: Eva McNally and Helen Degenhardt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH with the Rev. Father Drew Olson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family would like to thank Mercy Hospice, especially Amy, for the loving care she provided to our dad.