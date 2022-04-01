Paul W. Case

Evansville, WI - Paul Walter Case, age 72, passed away on March 28, 2022, in Illinois. He was born on April 4, 1949 in Madison, the son of Almond and Louise (Schulz) Case. He served in the United States Army from 1966 until his retirement in 1986. Paul married Laura Buxton on November 24, 1967 in Kalamazoo Michigan. He enjoyed mowing the lawn and liked to buy lawn mowers. He enjoyed watching the Green bay Packers and western movies while eating M&M's.
He is survived by his wife, Laura of Evansville; his daughters: Linda Percival, Paula Ann Case, both of Evansville, Catherine Annette (Kevin) Wheeler of Delavan; six grandchildren: David, Charles, Brandon, Ciata, Paul, Jeanne; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings: Donna, Butch, and Janet.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday April 5, 2022 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville with reverend Matthew Poock officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery Evansville. A visitation will be held from 11:00am until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com
To plant a tree in memory of Paul Case as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.