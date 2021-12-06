Paul Schultz

Columbia City, IN - Paul Arthur Schultz, 88, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 at his home. Born September 26, 1933 in Westgate, Iowa, he was the son of Rev. Otto and Edna (Alton) Schultz.
He graduated from Maynard High School with the class of 1951 and attended Upper Iowa University on a football scholarship. On November 2, 1952, he married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Windenburg. Paul went on to serve in the U.S. Army. He worked at various jobs in Iowa delivering milk and bread before moving his family to Janesville, Wisconsin for a job opportunity with GM in 1965. After 30 years with GM, Paul retired in the late 1990's. In 2015, he and Barb moved to Columbia City, Indiana to be closer to their family and were members of St. Michael Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne.
Paul is survived by his children, Deb (Butch) Hilt of Fort Wayne, Jim (Kathy) Schultz of Janesville, WI and Connie (Jeff) Hanson of Columbia City; grandchildren, Aaron (Heather) Hilt, Todd (Alvin Dela Cruz) Hilt, Christine Schultz, Amy (Kyle) Usher, Jackie (Jesse) Marden, Jason (Cyndi) Hanson, Hannah (Mike) Pakes, Seth Hanson, Cassie (Caleb) Benson and Ally (Scott) Stoffel; 16 great-grandchildren and expecting one more soon; and one great-great-grandson. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barb Schultz in 2018; great-granddaughter, Summer Hilt; sisters, Trudy, Sally and Bobbi; and brothers, Otto, Bob and Pat.
A memorial service will be at 12 pm Friday, December 10, 2021 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City with a memorial gathering will begin at 10:30 am. Pastor Don Sandmann will officiating his service. His memorial service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney-Grimes Live. Memorial donations may be given in his memory to The Lutheran Hour or Worship Anew. Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Paul's family online condolences or sign the online guest book.
