August 15, 1941 - October 18, 2019

Viroqua, WI -- Paul Raymond Adkins of Viroqua, WI, formerly of Janesville, died October 18, 2019, at Viroqua Memorial Hospital. Paul was born in Pikeville, KY, the son of Floyd and Beatrice Adkins. He was raised at The Mount Mission School and Orphanage in Louisville, KY. Paul received his Honorable Discharge after serving his country in the U.S. Army. He was retired from Chrysler Corporation. Paul loved to sing. An Elvis song or a church hymn were often heard. His hobbies included motorcycles, and an occasional theatrical production. Later in life, he enjoyed camping in his motorhome.

Paul is survived by his children: Paula Nicholson, Rhonda Melton and Ray Adkins. He is also survived by his previous wife, Linda Lou Cunningham; and two other children, Randy Welch and Kelly Key. Paul is further survived by his sister, Janet Adkins Ramsey. He is predeceased by his parents; and his siblings: Clyde, Ralph, Emma Jean, Helen, Velvie and Phyllis.

Paul lived life large. He found peace and forgiveness in his death. Per Paul's wishes no services are planned. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at: www.866allfaiths.com.