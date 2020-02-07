March 26, 1952 - February 1, 2020

Beloit, WI -- Paul Patrick Dale, 67, of Beloit, WI, died Saturday night, February 1, 2020, in Rockford, IL, after a long illness. Paul was born in Rockford on March 26, 1952, the son of Paul Philip and Diosa (Badea) Dale. Paul graduated from Boylan Catholic High School in Rockford in 1970. Paul and Kate (Clifford) were married in Rockford on July 30, 1977. Paul worked in the flooring industry for 43 years, where he thrived in customer service. Paul was employed by Mercy Health System in Janesville, WI at the time of his death, as a buyer of durable medical equipment. His passions included playing guitar, leading worship in church, and spending time with his furry feline friends. Paul was a devoted family man who was always quick with a joke and a laugh at family gatherings. He was an avid Bears fan and an action movie enthusiast. Paul was a man of faith and was a member of Life Church in Roscoe, IL.

Paul is survived by his wife, Kate Dale; their two daughters, Rachel (Jeff) Gunther and Dr. Andrea (Rex Arthur) Dale; as well as his 10-year-old grandson, Lucas; and a granddaughter, expected in July of this year. Paul is survived by eighteen brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, who gave much love and support during his life, and especially throughout his long illness. Paul is survived by 16 nieces and nephews; 16 great nieces and great nephews.

Celebration of Life Funeral Service to 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 8 at Life Church, 4312 20th St., Rockford. Visitation at 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial following in Willwood Burial Park. To share a condolence

