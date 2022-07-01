Janesville, WI - Paul Louis Deily, Jr. (Rob Anderson), passed away on June 26, 2022, at the age of 64, after a brief battle with an aggressive form of cancer. He was surrounded by family and the loving staff of Agrace Hospice.
Paul loved his job as a radio programmer and announcer/interviewer at WCLO/WJVL, using the name of Rob Anderson. His knowledge of classic rock and other genres of music was legendary. Paul loved people and would strike up a conversation with anyone he met. Many friends describe Paul as one of the sweetest guys they know. He was generous with his time and service for many of his neighbors and friends. Paul also loved animals and sponsored a local shelter and the "Save the Manatee" foundation.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Deily, Sr., and mother, Nancy; and his long-time partner, Nanette Nicolet. He is survived by his sisters, Christine (New Berlin) and Andrea (Brooklyn, NY).
Paul's family would especially like to thank the teams and staff at UW-Madison, the SSM hospitals in Janesville and Madison, and most of all the loving and amazing team at Agrace Hospice Care. Their love and tender care made Paul's transition from this world to the next, truly a grace and a blessing.
A Memorial Celebration Service will be held at the HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, on Saturday, July 9, at 11:00am, with a general gathering between 10-11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Agrace Hospice Care or the American Cancer Society.
Paul, you will always hold a special place in our hearts, and you will be dearly missed!
