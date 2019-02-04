Paul L. Jansen

October 11, 1944 - February 1, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Paul L. Jansen, age 74, of Delavan, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington. He was born on October 11, 1944. Paul was united in marriage to Judith Hall on June 5, 1965. She passed away on August 2, 2011.

Paul is survived by his three children: Brian (Becky) Jansen, of New Berlin, Theresa (Michael) Rhyner of Delavan and Carrie Colvin-Mitchell, of MI; grandchildren: Zachary and Jacob Rhyner, Lucas and Joshua Jansen, and Nathan, Evan, and Seth Colvin; two sisters, Mary Rice, and Janet Heckert; a brother, Donald Jansen; his loving dog, Zippy; and dear friends, John and Marge Jongetjes. Paul is preceded in death by his wife, Judith; his parents; a brother, Henry; and a sister, Darlene.

Services will be held at the Delavan Arboretum later this spring. Memorials can be directed to Lakeland Animal Shelter. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse