June 17, 1937 - January 2, 2020

Janesville -- Paul J. Morovits, 82, of Janesville, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 17, 1937 to Joseph A. and Stephina M. (Martin) Morovits on the family farm on Wall Ridge in Eastman, WI in Crawford County. Paul enlisted in the U.S. Navy December 1955 and was honorably discharged December 1957. On August 27, 1960, Paul married the former Judith "Judy" C. Briggs in Gays Mills, WI. Judy preceded Paul in death on May 12, 2016.

Paul worked for 40 years at GM in the materials department and later as a forklift driver. Paul loved retirement. In his free time, you could find Paul sitting in the garage listening to a sports game on the radio, reading, working on Crypto quote puzzles and taking care of his car and yard. Paul was an avid sports fan following the St Louis Cardinals, Packers and Badgers. Paul walked 2 miles every day for over 40 years and if you asked Paul he would say he was on his second trip around the world!

Paul is survived by his two children; Angela (Steve) Norman of Verona, WI and their 2 daughters, Erica and Caroline, Scott (Alice) Morovits, and their children: Nathaniel, Katy Nolte (Nick), Nadia, Alesha and Cameron; great grandchildren Alana Polzin and Joseph James Nolte; sisters, Rita Oswald and Cecelia (Fred) Skrade; brothers, Cyril (Karen) Morovits, and Joseph (Linda) Morovits; and sisters-in-law: Gertrude Morovits, Irene Morovits, Debbie Morovits; and his special friend Jean Wickingson. Besides his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Winfred "Wink" and Doris R. (Lowe) Briggs; his grandson, Joseph Scott "Joey" Morovits; three brothers: Aloysius, Eugene, and Dennis Morovits; and brother-in-law Roger Oswald and sister-in-law Winnie Kultgen.

Memorial Services with a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 A.M. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at ST. WILLIAM'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 456 N. Arch St., with Fr. Jim Lesser officiating. Inurnment will take place in Mt. Olivet Mausoleum. Memorial visitation will take place from 4 until 7 P.M. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at ST. WILLIAM'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, where a Scripture Service will be held at 7 P.M. Friends may also call on Wednesday from 10 until 11 A.M. at the CHURCH.

Memorials are appreciated to the parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, 401 Hackensack Avenue, 9th Floor, Hackensack, NJ 07601.

Paul was the kindest and gentlest man you could meet; he was a gentleman in every sense of the word.