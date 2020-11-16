Paul Gasser

June 6, 1942 - November 11, 2020
Janesville, WI - Paul A. Gasser, 78, died on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2020. Paul was born June 6, 1942 in Lime Ridge, WI. Paul proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy. After returning home he was employed at GM in Janesville for approximately 40 years until he retired.
Paul enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life. He had a love for woodworking and made many projects that were gifted to and treasured by friends and family. Paul was never too busy to lend a hand when asked or needed. His love for life was evident to all that knew him. He started most days with a long walk with the family dog. If you needed Paul, you could normally find him out in the yard, as he prided himself on having a pristine lawn. If he wasn't mowing, he was probably planting a tree or filling bird feeders or working on a project in his shop. Paul rarely was idle. He was blessed with many lifelong friends that he treasured. He enjoyed meeting with his friends, playing a game of Euchre and having a cold beer at one of the local pubs.
Paul also enjoyed long weekends at Lake Redstone, where he and his wife spent much of their summers. While there, he enjoyed boating, fishing and riding his jet ski at full throttle. He never shied away from the chance to do a few donuts on the jet ski or to ride on the pontoon.
Paul is survived by his wife of 56 years Janet. He was a devoted father to his daughter Kristin and his son Steve (Katrina). He was blessed with his grandchildren Holly and Stevie (Josh) as well as his other grandchildren, Nicholas, Michael, Amanda, and Tiffany. Paul is also survived by his great grandson Bryant and six other great grandchildren as well as his sister Mary (Dave) Boyles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Audrey.
Due to health concerns, the family will be holding a Celebration of Life for Paul at a later date.