Paul F. Schroeder

November 26, 1932 - November 29, 2020
JANESVILLE, WI - Paul Fredrick Schroeder, age 88, of Janesville passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin. He was born in Beloit, Wisconsin on November 26, 1932 the son of Volney Schroeder and Florence (Olson) Schroeder.
He attended elementary school in Clinton and graduated in 1950 from Clinton High School. Following high school, Paul joined the United States Navy where he proudly served aboard various ships including the aircraft carrier Lexington for four years during the Korean War. He later worked for the Rock County sheriff's department and for General Motors (both in Janesville, Wisconsin and in Fort Wayne, Indiana) from which he retired in 1998. He was a member of U.A.W. Local # 95.
Paul married Colleen (Yuengst) Pope on June 15, 1973. Together, they had one child, Chad Schroeder. Paul was a loving step-father, to Colleen's four children from her previous marriage and their many grandchildren.
Paul enjoyed puttering about in the yard and reading, especially military books. He was passionately devoted to old tractors and every year looked forward to the Thresheree. He loved telling stories about his youth farming in the 1930s and 1940s.
Paul is survived by his wife, Colleen Schroeder; two children, Chad and Mark Schroeder; three step-children, Diane Lehr, Karen Wade, and Kim Pope; eleven step-grandchildren, Lyndsey Dallman, Kaleigh Pope, Matthew Webb, Melissa Mair, Danny Lehr, Hannah Lehr, Nathan Engler, Erin Engler, Ciara Wade, Justin Wade, and Warren Wade; numerous step-great-grandchildren; and his nephew, Martin Newhouse. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruth Newhouse; daughter, Pamela Schroeder; and step-son, Steven Pope.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Pastor Ann Scott will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery with military rites by Kienow-Hilt V.W. W. Post # 1621. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
