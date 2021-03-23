Paul F. Hubler

September 2, 1935 - March 19, 2021
JANESVILLE, WI - Paul Francis Hubler, age 85 of Janesville, passed away at his home on Friday, March 19, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was born on September 2, 1935, in Platteville, Wis., the son of Earl and Mathilda (Klar) Hubler. He grew up helping on his uncle's farm and attended Platteville area schools. At age 18, he came to Janesville and started working at General Motors. He later entered the U.S. Army and following his discharge, he returned to General Motors where he worked for a total of 48 1/2 years until retiring from the maintenance department in 2001.
Paul married Carla Owen on June 5, 1988 at their home in Janesville in the gazebo he built for the wedding. Paul was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. He was a proud member of U.A.W. Local # 95 and was a Boy Scout leader at Faith Lutheran Church for many years. Paul enjoyed gardening and working in his yard. He was an active volunteer at Rotary Gardens. He was an avid fan of Wisconsin sports teams, the Brewers and especially the Packers. He was a talented woodworker. A lover of animals, he had a special place in his heart for his dog, Frankie and his cat, Rudy.
Paul Hubler is survived by his wife, Carla Hubler; his six sons, Dennis (Terre) Hubler, John Hubler, Todd (Lorraine) Hubler, David Krapf, Paul Krapf and Joseph Krapf; three grandsons, Matthew, Nicholas and Henry; his brother, Bill; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy and Mary Tina; brothers, Cletus and Don.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville, Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. on Friday at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Rev. Carlos Careaga will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery with military rites by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621.
A SPECIAL THANK YOU TO MERCY HOSPICE AS WELL AS LORI AND MARY FOR THE LOVING CARE THEY GAVE TO PAUL AND HIS FAMILY.
