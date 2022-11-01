Paul E. Sterk Nov 1, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save August 25, 1946 - October 26, 2022 Denver, CO - Survived by wife, Becky; two sons, Luke and Bill (Maureen); one daughter, Elizabeth; and one grandson Logan. Forever Loved and Remembered Always. To plant a tree in memory of Paul Sterk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Sign up for our Obituaries newsletterReceive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Games Trending Now Online and social media catfishing scams can ensnare teachers, other professionals U.S. Rep Bryan Steil faces off against challenger Ann Roe in reshaped First Congressional District Public record for Oct. 31, 2022 Edgerton Fire District expansion may be approved Wednesday Whitewater passes ordinance allowing golf carts on some city streets Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Special section Spring Home Improvement Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form