March 4, 1942 - November 21, 2018
Elkhorn, WI -- Paul E. Kremer Jr., 76, of Elkhorn, WI, died Wednesday November 21, 2018, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center Elkhorn, WI. Paul was born March 4, 1942, in Fond du Lac, WI, the son of the late Paul E. and Margaret (Guenther) Kremer. Paul graduated from St. Mary's Springs Catholic School, Fond du Lac, WI. He attended the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN, and then obtained his law degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 1968 he joined the law firm of Lehman & Seymour of Elkhorn, WI. He was united in marriage to Sue McGuire on August 9, 1975, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church Delavan, WI. Paul loved the outdoors and was passionate about fly fishing. He was very active with St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Elkhorn, member of the Knights of Columbus Council # 3464 and was President of Mt. Olivet Cemetery Board. He was a committed volunteer at V.I.P. Services of Elkhorn.
Paul was a devoted and loving husband and father who will be deeply missed by his wife of 43 years, Sue; his daughter, Karen (Keith Reierson) of St. Paul, MN; his three sisters: Sr. Mary Kremer O.P. of Chicago, IL, Ann Kremer Buslee of Rosemount, MN, and Jane (Vince) Cherry of Statesville, NC; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday November 28, 2018, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 107 W. Walworth Street Elkhorn, WI, with Father Joseph Haas officiating. Internment will be at Calvary Cemetery Fond du Lac, WI. The family requests that memorials be made in Paul's name to: Mt. Olivet Cemetery Fund c/o St. Patrick Catholic Church Elkhorn, WI or V.I.P. Services 811 E. Geneva St. Elkhorn, WI 53121. On-line guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.
