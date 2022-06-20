Evansville, WI - Paul David Schmidt, 80, of Evansville, WI, formerly of Janesville, WI passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Paul was born July 10, 1941, in Janesville, the son of Paul and Bernice Schmidt. Paul had 3 children, Randy, Daniel and Tara Schmidt. Immediately following graduation from Janesville High School, Paul proudly served in the United States Army for three years. Following his honorable discharge, Paul worked as a telephone technician for Ameritech and retired from Ameritech years later.
Paul had a giving heart and was always fun to be around. He loved to go fishing with his sons and grandson. He loved his Cubs, which he was grateful to be around to see them win the world series in 2016! He also didn't like to miss a Packer game. But Paul's happiness was being surrounded by the love of his life, Rose Olin Schmidt, and his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Paul is survived by his life partner, Rose Marie and his brother, Gary Schmidt (Laura). Also by his children, Randy Schmidt (son), Daniel Schmidt(son), Tara Schmidt (daughter), stepdaughters Terri Turner and Tracey Dollak (Joseph). Also his grandchildren, Danielle (Antonio), Stephan (Kayla), Glayden, Emily, Trevor, Cory and several great-grandchildren. Also survived by his two nephews Gary Schmidt Jr and Brian Schmidt. He was proceeded in death by his mother and father, Paul and Bernice, and his late wife, Grace Gifford and his brother Donald.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Paul's name to Agrace Hospice, Janesville, WI
A gravesite Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am Friday, June 24, 2022, at Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville, WI. Luncheon to follow at the Night Owl, Evansville, WI. Arrangements by Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.
