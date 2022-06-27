Paul (Cieslewicz) Cecil

Longmont, CO - Paul J. (Cieslewicz) Cecil, age 59, of Longmont, CO, died unexpectedly of sudden cardiac arrest at his home in Longmont on April 3, 2020. Paul was born in Milwaukee, WI, on March 14, 1961, and moved with his family to Janesville, WI, in February of 1966. Paul was a 1979 graduate of Janesville Craig High School, and went on to obtain a bachelor's degree in Public Relations from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. While working in sales in his late 20s, Paul legally changed his last name from Cieslewicz to Cecil. Since 2011, Paul had worked at McGuckin Hardware in Boulder, Colorado, and prior to that, at Liquor Mart, also in Boulder.
He is survived by his son, Zachary (Heyly Wan) Cramer of Miami, FL; his former wife, Kathy (Livick) Cramer, of Janesville, WI; brothers: Mark (Amy) of Cherry Hill, NJ; Bill (Lisa) of Milford, Ohio; and Greg (Kathryn) of Madison, WI; nieces, Kimberly (Dan) Cook of Chicago and Karen (Bill Coll) Cieslewicz of Philadelphia; and nephews, Eric (Angela) Cieslewicz of Franklin, TN; and Brian Cieslewicz of Brookline, MA. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Virginia (Zdroik) Cieslewicz. His brother, Stan, died in November 2020.
Due to the worldwide pandemic, a celebration of Paul's (and Stan's) life was delayed, but is now scheduled for Friday, July 1, 2022. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Adalbert's Catholic Church in Rosholt, WI at 1:00 p.m. You may share memories of Paul at: https://www.bluemountainmortuary.com/obituary/Paul-Cecil
To plant a tree in memory of Paul Cecil as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.