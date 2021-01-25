October 19, 1924 - January 19, 2021
Janesville, WI - America has lost another WW II Veteran and hero. Paul A. Hulick died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at his home in Janesville under the care of Mercy Hospice. Paul was born in Janesville on October 19, 1924 and grew up in Springbrook. He joined the U.S. Army in 1943 and served in the European and Asian Theatres. Paul was honorably discharged in 1946.
Paul started in the automotive industry in 1948. His career elevated him to a position with GM in 1951. Paul attended Texas Christian University and Detroit Wayne University as he progressed to hold many management positions, winning many awards and trips around the world. He later started his own consulting business and retired in 2012. Paul also held positions to help his community. He was a member of the Board of Education for Libertyville IL High School (12/78-9/83), on the advisory Board College of Lake County, President-Elect of Libertyville Rotary Club and a member of the Whitewater Rotary Club.
Paul married his second wife, Alice in 2003. He loved his family, grandchildren, many friends, his dog and the Packers. He enjoyed playing the accordion, singing and ballroom dancing with his wife. Paul is known for his war stories and his strong handshake.
He leaves behind his wife, Alice; his son, Roy (Ivy) Hulick of Coconut Creek, FL; his daughter, Paula Hulick of Gwinn, MI; his step daughter, April (Michael) Lobraico; his two grandchildren, Isabella & Rocco Lobraico; and many nieces & nephews and grand nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Alexandria (Soloman) Hulick, his brothers, Andrew, Harry, Nicholas, Walter and his twin sister, Pauline Hulick Bolt.
A future celebration of his life will be planned and all will be invited. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Hulick family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit WI 362-2000