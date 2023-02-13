Patti Marie (Gourley) Suiter

April 30, 1958 - February 10, 2023 Janesville, WI - Patti Suiter, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister, passed away peacefully after courageously battling several health complications. She was surrounded by her loving family this week, and left us on February 10, 2023. Patti was born on April 30, 1958, in Janesville, Wisconsin and lived a life full of love, laughter, and compassion. Patti was a dedicated and skilled phlebotomist at Mercy Hospital, where she touched the lives of many patients and co-workers with her kind and caring nature. She was an inspiration with her kindness to those around her and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Patti loved spending time with her children and grandchildren who she adored and loved with all her heart.
Patti is lovingly remembered by her husband of 33 years, Phil Suiter; three children: Theron Gates, Lindsey Gates, Eric (Tishana) Suiter; three grandchildren: Talim Kjendlie, Eli Suiter, Clara Suiter; her parents, Roger and Dorothy Gourley; her brother, Paul (Lynn) Gourley; niece, Anne Marie Gourley; nephew, Adam Gourley; and of course the boys, Willie and Oscar.
Patti will be forever in our hearts and memories - A celebration of Patti's life will be held at a later date.
