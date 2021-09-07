Patsy Young

Elkhorn, WI - Patsy Carol Young, age 74, of Elkhorn, died Friday, August 27, 2021 peacefully at home after a long struggle with Alzheimers. She was born on June 19, 1947 in Woodstock, IL, the daughter of Charles Van Keuren and Lillian (Glaser) Van Keuren. She married Victor Young on July 23, 1966. Patsy's life was centered around her family. She was a generous and giving person with a passion for life. She welcomed new adventures. Patsy loved watching her children and grandchildren play or perform. She enjoyed watching the Brewers and Packers with her husband. Her relentless love for family was complimented by her love for her dogs, yellow roses, giraffes, and hummingbirds. Her laughter, love, and smile will be forever treasured and missed.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Victor; her 2 children: Elizabeth (Jon) Yeadon and Victor (Jennifer) Young; 7 grandchildren: Lucas (Cori), Logan (Dawson), Justina (Andy), Jonathan (Abby), Trevor (Brittany), Katelyn, and Abigail; 2 great grandchildren: Lillian and Jaxson; siblings: Charlie Van Keuren, Dale (Penny Zoellner) Van Keuren, Carl (Julie) Van Keuren, Mabel Van Keuren, and Larry (Wendy) Van Keuren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Allan Van Keuren; sisters: Shirley Bailey and Gail Longmore; and granddaughter, Ariel.
A Family Run Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11:00 am at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church in Elkhorn, WI. A visitation will be held immediately prior to the service from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the church.
Patsy's family would like to recognize and thank her loving husband, Victor, for taking such excellent care of Patsy as her health declined. He cared for her with love, patience and dignity. Her family would also like to thank the staff at Mercy Walworth, Holton Manor, Geneva Lake Manor, Transitions Home Health, and especially Mercy Health at Home for the care and support they provided to Patsy and her family.
