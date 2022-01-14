Janesville, WI - Patsy Lynn Phillips, age 71, of Janesville, WI passed away on January 10, 2022. She was born on January 14, 1950 in Richland Center, WI, the daughter of Delos and Magdeline (Bethke) Wilson. She grew up in Richland Center, and graduated from Richland Center High School
Following graduation from high school, she moved to Janesville and went to work for the Parker Pen Company. She married Rolland W. "Ron" Phillips on January 17, 1970. She was employed for 27 years by Chamber and Owen, and had many fond memories of her working there. Patsy had a love for cats and received much enjoyment from each one she had thru the years.
Patsy Phillips is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ron Phillips; her brothers and sisters: Shirley (Denny) Coppernoll of Spring Green, WI, Theron (Judy) Wilson of LaCrosse, WI, Mike (Polly) Wilson of River Falls, WI, Pamela (Gary) Fogo of Richland Center, WI, Mark (Shirley) Wilson of Richland Center, WI; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Her parents preceded her in death.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, January 17, 2022 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville. Services will follow at 1 p.m. Monday, January 17th at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. The family requests that face masks be worn. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Patsy Phillips as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
