Milton, WI - Family and friends are mourning the passing of Patsy Lovelace who died peacefully on November 23, 2021. Patsy was born in Lead Mine, Wisconsin on January 23, 1938 to Thelma (Fields) and Emanuel Brown. She grew up surrounded by six fun loving and devoted siblings. After graduating from Benton High School, she married Joseph Tierney. They raised three daughters. Eventually her family grew to eight children when she married Ronald Lovelace.
She worked at Parker Pen for many years and loved playing Euchre. She was an excellent player and a member of several leagues. She was also an accomplished cook. Baking was a passion and at Christmas there were dozens of butter cookies to be decorated. Her life was filled with western music, dancing and travel.
Her absence is deeply felt by her children; Debra Tierney (Max Tomlinson), Leslie (Gary) Fraser, Lori (Mike) Jacobson, Ronald Jr (Susan) Lovelace, Judy (Dennis) Dunn, Bob Lovelace, Jeanne (Gary) Mielke, Jackie (Steve) Siggelkow, twenty grandchildren and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her brothers Eldon (Judy) Brown and Ray (Lola) Brown, sister Jean Pelton and sister-in-law, Joan Brown.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ronald, her parents, brothers Donnie and Murph Brown, her sister Shirley Colson, sister-in-law Connie Brown, and brother-in-law, Bob Pelton.
She spent the last years of her life being lovingly cared for by Doug, Theresa and staff at The Heartwarming House in Milton, Wisconsin for which the family is deeply grateful. In her final days, the team from Agrace Hospice provided additional support. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Heartwarming House.
She will be remembered by family and friends as generous, humble, fair minded, practical, a steadfast friend and always ready to lend a hand. All agree she never said an unkind word about anyone. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
