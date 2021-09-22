Janesville, WI - Our hearts are broken, but it is comforting to know we are not alone in our grief.
Patsy Ann (Komprood) Stalsberg was taken from her loved ones by dementia years ago. She was a long-time resident of Janesville, WI, and died on Sunday, September 19, 2021, peacefully in her sleep at home at the age of 75 years old.
Pat was born in Monroe, WI on November 15, 1946, the daughter of Merle and Vada Komprood. She graduated from Gratiot High School in 1964. She married Norman Simons on July 19, 1967. Together they had three daughters before their divorce in 1984. She went on to marry Charles Stalsberg on June 20, 2004. She worked for various businesses in Janesville, with the last 22 years at Lab Safety/Grainger before retiring in 2010. Prior to be stolen by dementia in 2019, Pat loved quilting, gardening, shopping, walking with her friends, and spending time with her family.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary Komprood; and sister in-law, Luann Komprood. Pat is remembered by her husband, Charles Stalsberg; 3 children: Tami (Juergen) Pfeiffer, Pamela (Eric) Jacobson, and Tina (Tony) Macias; step-children, Richard and Tammy (Mark) Stalsberg; cherished by her grandchildren: Lindzy (Joseph) Herbrand, Devin (Shayna) Kotthaus, Mitchell (Taylor) Jacobson, Mauston Jacobson, and Kassie (Alex) Stalsberg; and great grandchildren: Jude and Luella Herbrand, Aaron Kotthaus and Baylynn Davis. She is further survived by her brothers and sisters: June Purvis, Delores (Dale) Arteberry, Ronald (Barbara) Komprood, Nancy (Gene) Hawkinson, Keith (Diana) Komprood, Kenneth (Luann) Komprood, Wayne (Joanne) Komprood, Gene (Glenda) Komprood, and David (Cathy) Komprood; in laws: Ruth Komprood, Reta Stalsberg, Norma Bekkum, Doris (Arnold) Marx, Carol (Duwayne) Peterson, Betty Joyce (Danny) Copeland, and Gary Stalsberg; along with many other family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1800 E. Racine Street, Janesville WI. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, at the FUNERAL HOME. The funeral will be followed by an onsite luncheon and then burial in Oakhill Cemetery, 1725 N Washington Street, Janesville, WI. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
A special thanks go out to all her caregivers and Agrace Hospice.
To plant a tree in memory of Patsy Stalsberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
