Edgerton, WI - Patrick W. Hart, age 60, of Edgerton, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. He was born in Rockford, IL on June 18, 1962, the son of Ronald and Rosalie (Dever) Hart. Patrick worked construction as a laborer for Labor Union 464. He enjoyed tinkering with cars, watching car races and was quite the story teller.
He is survived by the love of his life for 30 years, Linda Huebner; mother, Rosalie; 3 sisters: Michelle (Rob Weiss) of Beloit, Christi (James) Freiburger and Sherri Hart of Ft. Myers, FL; 2 brothers-in-law; Don Plautz of Janesville, Richard (Nancy) Plautz of Milton and Philip (JoAnn) Plautz of Bolling Green, KY; sister-in-law, Christy Plautz of Edgerton; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald; and brother-in-law, James Plautz.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until a Sharing of Memories starting at Noon at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
