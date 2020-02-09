October 20, 1941 - February 5, 2020

Edgerton, WI -- Patrick Thomas Sullivan, Sr., of Edgerton, WI, passed away on February 5, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Janesville, WI, after 4 cancers, leg amputation, and the struggles accompanying those and other maladies over the last few years. Patrick was a meat-cutter for 16 years and a proud letter carrier in Zion, IL, for 7 years before his retirement on disability due to a traffic crash in 1987. Patrick and Susan were married 58 years - through blessings and trials, ups and downs, their love survived and even became stronger! It was a blessed union. From the passion of teenagers through the care-giving of later years, they both knew that they loved each other. Susan was blessed to be his caregiver, and looks forward to reuniting with him and the rest of their families in Heaven. We thank God for guiding our lives until He decides our work here on earth is finished.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Susan Marie nee Owens; two sons, Patrick Jr. (Melody, deceased) and John L. (Lisa); and his daughter, Katie Lyn (Wade); grandchildren: Carly, Stetson, and Mitchell; as well as many aunts; uncles; cousins; relatives; and friends. Waiting to greet him in Heaven were three deceased daughters: Cheri, Fawna, and Tina; as well as his parents, Leslie P. Sullivan and Genevieve Sullivan; his brother, Leslie J. Sullivan; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, LaVerne E. and William H. Owens.

There will be a private family service at a later date. Please, no flower or plants to the family. Condolences may be sent to Susan Sullivan at home, or to her c/o APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, P.O. Box 189, Edgerton, WI 53534. Any memorial gifts will be donated to specific charities/churches at Susan's discretion. For an online guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com