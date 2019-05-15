Patrick "Patter" Collins

March 11, 1941 - May 10, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Patrick M. "Patter" Collins, age 78 of Edgerton, WI, died Friday, May 10, 2019, peacefully, with his family by his side. He was born in Edgerton, WI on March 11, 1941, the son of John and Alice (Mooney) Collins. Pat was a 1959 graduate of Edgerton High School. He served in the United States Navy for four years. He married Nancy Stuckey on February 20, 1970. Pat worked for many construction companies, and retired from Schultz Construction. He was a proud member of Operating Engineers Union Local 139. He was also a member of the American Legion and Edgerton Towne and Country Club. He enjoyed many sports. He especially loved the challenge of golf and had many accomplishments of the game. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family around the pool.

Pat is survived by his wife, Nancy, of 49 years; daughters, Sue (Jim) Hill, and Diane (Doug) Stiendl, all of Edgerton; and son, Brad (Chantel) Fuder of Lexington, KY; six grandchildren: Danielle (Dan) McGuire of Dayton OH, Jayden Hill of Edgerton, Thearn Stiendl of Edgerton, Josh (Amanda) Fuder of Canton, GA, Mariah Cunningham of Colorado Springs, CO, Shane (Sarah) Fuder of Centralia, WA; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Martin of Edgerton; sister-in-law Meg Collins of Edgerton; as well as many nieces and nephews; his friend since childhood, Jeff Schultz, and many other friends from many years of construction work and golfing. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters: Margaret, Ruth, and Mary; and five brothers: John, William, James, Roger, Joseph; and one grandson, Ben Fuder.

A Celebration Of Life visitation will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Edgerton with a committal service to follow at 1:15 p.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery, with Full Military Rites by the Edgerton VFW Memorial Squad. Everyone is welcome to join the family for a luncheon at the Red Baron after services at the cemetery.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com