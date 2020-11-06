October 17, 1942 - November 3, 2020
Edgerton, WI - Patrick "Pat" M. Bucholtz, age 78, of Edgerton died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care due to Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was born in Janesville, on October 17, 1942, the son of Raymond and Marion (Hammond) Bucholtz. He graduated from Whitewater High School, class of 1961. He served in the U.S. Navy as a radioman aboard the USS Kitty Hawk during the Vietnam War. He married Patricia (Peterson) Bailey on August 6, 1977. Patrick was an electrician at General Motors for 32 years, retiring in 2000.
He loved kayaking, sailing, and tennis. He bicycled 500 miles across Wisconsin with grandson, Jacob, hiked the Appalachian Trail with grandson, Michael, and climbed to the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro with friends, Stu Weber and Kim Pope.
Patrick absolutely loved his family. He is survived by wife, Patricia; 2 daughters, Tyra (Rob) Ledger of Stoughton and Alana Overland of Wis. Dells; 3 sons: Bret (Janelle) Bailey of Janesville, Christopher (Fiona) Bucholtz of Round Lake, IL, and Todd (Susan) Bailey of Janesville; 10 grandchildren: Michael (Laura) Jacobson, Andrew Overland, Jacob (Alexis) Bailey, Serina (Isaac) Baer, Karson Bailey, Mitchell Bailey, Karmen (Michael) Bailey, Heather (Nick) Garey, Lewis Bucholtz and Jason Bucholtz; 5 great grandchildren: Kaylee Jacobson, Rose and Owen Baer, Della Bailey, and Ginny Garey; 2 siblings, Douglas of Madison and Bruce (Mary Ellen) of Whitewater; sister-in-law, Janice Wilson of Madison; many nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kathryn Hilt; and great grandson, Cole Jacobson.
He will be truly missed by his family. A private family memorial will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Janesville. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assiting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Our family would like to thank Dr. O'Mahar and the wonderful, caring staff at Agrace Hospice.