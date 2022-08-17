Janesville, WI - Patrick "Pat" F. Kelly, age 68, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born in Janesville on April 20, 1954; the son of Everett and Sally (Cahill) Kelly. After graduating from Craig High School in 1972, Pat married Teri (Hefty) Kelly on May 24, 1975 at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Janesville. He worked for Beloit Corporation, Ace Pattern, and retired in 2016 from the School District of Janesville. He enjoyed boating on the Rock and Mississippi Rivers with many other families. Pat loved camping on the sandbars along the way and great adventures were had by all. Golf was Pat's favorite way to pass the time with his sons and friends. He volunteered at several PGA U.S. Open Tournaments and the Am Fam in Madison. Pat loved to work in his yard, and even mowed a Badger "W" in the lawn. Near the end of his life, Pat was able to visit with his cousins and especially enjoyed the time he spent with his aunt, Joann Merrick.
He is survived by his wife, Teri Kelly; son, Casey (Ellen O'Meara-Kelly) Kelly; grandchildren, Keegan and Cormac Kelly; brother, Marty (fiancée, Heather Hoyt) Kelly; and many extended family members and friends. Pat is preceded in death by his parents; son, Matthew Kelly; brother, Robert Kelly; and his golden retriever, Sammy.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. A private urn committal will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
