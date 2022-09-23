Patrick M. Wickersham

April 27, 1951 - September 17, 2022

Fort Atkinson, WI - Patrick M. Wickersham, Sr. 71, of Fort Atkinson, WI passed away peacefully Saturday, September 17, 2022. He was born April 27, 1951 in Monroe WI to the late Merlin and Frances (Welton)Wickersham.

