Fort Atkinson, WI - Patrick M. Wickersham, Sr. 71, of Fort Atkinson, WI passed away peacefully Saturday, September 17, 2022. He was born April 27, 1951 in Monroe WI to the late Merlin and Frances (Welton)Wickersham.
Pat enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, he also enjoyed fishing, shooting pool, drinking beer and listening to music. He especially liked listening to Judas Priest and Metallica. He loved his sports especially the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.
Pat is survived by his sons, Shane (Lauri) Easton and Pat (Holly) Wickersham; brother, Nathan Farmer; sisters, Elizabeth Osborne and Susan Paul; grandchildren, Tyler, Caleb, Bailey, Mackenzie, Samantha, Liam and Barron; 6 great grandkids and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Merlin and Frances (Welton) Wickersham and his brothers and sisters, Eugene Farmer, Richard Farmer, Janet Kramer, Gerald Farmer, Nancy Snyder and Fay Farmer.
The family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses at Mercy Hospital and Fort Memorial hospital, the many nurses and assistance at Fort Atkinson Health Care Center and a special thanks to Nathan Dunlap of Dunlap Memorial Home for assisting the family during this difficult time.
There will be a celebration of life at a later time.