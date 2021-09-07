Janesville, WI - Patrick Leon McCormick, age 77, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021. He was born on January 16, 1944, in Madison, WI, the son of Robert and Leone McCormick. He graduated from East High School in 1962, and attended the Wisconsin School of Electronics. Pat served in the United States Army, 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry from 1964 to 1966 during the Vietnam Conflict. On September 23, 1967, he married Patricia Knuteson of Lodi, Wisconsin. He worked in telecommunications at CenturyTel as an engineer, until retiring in 2007.
Pat was a member of the American Legion and St. John Vianney Catholic Church. He will be especially remembered for his generous charitable work and donations to: Salvation Army Christmas volunteer, St. John's food pantry, the Rotary Botanical Gardens and helping neighbors and friends. Pat was a devoted father, serving as Scoutmaster, coach, referee and volunteer for soccer, baseball, wrestling and any interests his children may have had.
Pat is survived by his wife, Patty; 4 children: Joe (Jenn), Curt (Sylvie), Melisa (Chris), and Philip; 5 grandchildren: Madeline, Eloise, Melody, Michael, and Cole; 2 sisters, Mary and Anne; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his 6 brothers: Bob, Bill, George, Tom, Dick and Mike.
Pat's generosity continued after death choosing to donate his remains to medical research. In lieu of a service, please consider honoring Pat's memory by supporting the causes he held so dear. Contributions to the following organizations are deeply appreciated: PBS, St. John Vianney, your local American Legion and conservation organizations.