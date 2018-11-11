Patrick Lee Hawver

March 11, 1953 - September 11, 2018
Sierra Vista, AZ -- Talented, Creative, Fun, Sensitive, Witty, Grill-master. Son, Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Friend. He passed away peacefully in his home in Sierra Vista, AZ. Originally from Lake Geneva, Pat touched everyone he met with his passion for woodworking, adventure, and generosity. He didn't have much to give, but when he gave, he gave from the heart.
He leaves behind his sisters, Susan and Rona; brothers, Raymond and Louis; children: Nikki, Brian, and Angela; grandchildren: Lucas, Ariana, Evan, and Vanessa; and all of his nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; and friends. Pat was preceded in death by his mother and father, Florence and Raymond; son, Justin; brothers: John, Russel, and Terry; and nephew, Rusty. He was loved and will be missed by many.
Cremation Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Geneva WI at 1 p.m. on November 18. Celebration of life to occur immediately afterward in Burlington, WI. If you are interested in attending, please contact Brian Hawver at Phone: 262-818-2530/ Email: Brian.Hawver@gmail.com or Nikki at Phone: 262-880-8511/ Email: nikkihawver@gmail.com for additional details.
