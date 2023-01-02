Clinton, WI - Patrick Kaldenberger, age 58, of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville. He was born in Villa Park, IL on March 9, 1964 to Jacob Jr. and Sharon (Gorr) Kaldenberger. Pat was a widower after his wife, Barb, passed in 2006. Pat worked for Waste Management, Elkhorn Chemical, Southern Lakes Plumbing, Advanced Disposal, and most recently, at Iseli Company. Pat enjoyed working on cars, riding his motorcycle, and watching NASCAR.
Pat is survived by his children, David (Jaimie) Kaldenberger, of Brick, NJ; Cayla Kaldenberger, of Janesville, WI.; a grandson, Jacob.; his mother, Sharon; four sisters, Lori (Steve) Szabo, of Tucson, AZ, Susan Bodi, of Racine, Kathy (Steve) Morgan, and Amy Hughes, of Elkhorn; a brother, Jake Kaldenberger, of AZ; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Pat is preceded in death by his father, Jacob Jr.; and wife, Barb Kaldenberger.
Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. MONROE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Patrick Kaldenberger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.