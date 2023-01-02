Patrick Kaldenberger

March 9, 1964 - December 21, 2022

Clinton, WI - Patrick Kaldenberger, age 58, of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville. He was born in Villa Park, IL on March 9, 1964 to Jacob Jr. and Sharon (Gorr) Kaldenberger. Pat was a widower after his wife, Barb, passed in 2006. Pat worked for Waste Management, Elkhorn Chemical, Southern Lakes Plumbing, Advanced Disposal, and most recently, at Iseli Company. Pat enjoyed working on cars, riding his motorcycle, and watching NASCAR.

