Patrick James Joyce

August 10, 1968 - March 22, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Patrick James "Pizza" Joyce, age 50, of Janesville, died on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. He was born on August 10, 1968, in Janesville, WI, the son of Thomas Patrick Joyce Jr. and Vicki (Terwilliger). Earlier in life, Patrick enjoyed riding mini bikes and playing little league baseball, where he made lifelong friends. In recent years, he shared a love of cars with his brother, Tom, and weekly golf outings with his brother-in-law, Mike. He was always ready to lend a hand to others, never expecting anything in return. Patrick graduated from Craig Senior High School in 1986. After graduation, he was employed by Oak Village Landscaping and Lear Seating. Most recently, he worked at Tom Joyce Painting and Interiors and Bad Brad's.

He is survived by his two siblings, Thomas P. (Mike Niemann) Joyce, III, and Jody A. (David Thompson) Joyce; three nieces: Stephanie (Ben Ruetten) Metcalf, Megan (Zach Hosale) Metcalf, and Mallory (Adam) Leonard; one great-nephew, Jack Leonard; and many other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and other aunts and uncles.

Please join Patrick's family and friends for a celebration of his life at Bad Brads, 911 Rockport Road, Janesville, WI on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory assisted the family. Online condolences at: www.schneiderfuneraldircetors.com.

The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice in Janesville for the loving and compassionate care bestowed upon Patrick and them during the last leg of Patrick's earthly journey.