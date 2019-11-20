December 29, 1955 - November 15, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Patrick James Finnane-York, age 63, of Beloit, passed away Friday afternoon, November 15, 2019 at his home. He was born December 29, 1955 in Janesville, the son of William J. and Judith C. (Arrowood) Finnane. He attended school in Janesville and Orfordville, and was a graduate of Orfordville Parkview High School, Class of 1974. Pat also was a graduate of Blackhawk Technical College Police Science Program, receiving his Associate Degree. On October 20, 1979, he married the former Susan Marie Nelson at Orfordville Lutheran Church. Pat worked as a Police Officer for many years with the Town of Beloit Police Department, and absolutely loved serving the public as an officer, as he had a great love for people and helping them out. He loved welding and working with metals. He always called himself the "Metal Man," as he knew so much about the various metals, their composition, and what they would be best being used for. Pat had a wonderful sense of humor, and enjoyed keeping everyone smiling. He loved fishing and loved animals. His greatest love was family.

Pat is survived by his loving wife, Sue; his two children, P.J. and Chrystle; his mother, Judy (Lewis) York, of Ixonia, WI; his two brothers, William (Judith Kay) Finnane-York, of Muskego, WI, and Mike (Vicki) Finnane-York, of Ft. Atkinson, WI; his three sisters: Jamie M. (Jeff) Krause, of Lake Tichigan, WI, Stephanie A. Sturm, of Brookfield, WI, and Amy L. York, of Oconomowoc, WI; his aunts and uncles; many nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends. Pat was preceded in death by his father, William J. Finnane, who died November 11, 1959 in the line of duty with the Janesville Fire Dept.; and by his younger brother, Daniel Finnane-York.

Memorial Mass will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 315 Cherry St., with Fr. Jim Leeser officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday at the CHURCH.

Pat's family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the staff of Heartland Hospice for their care, compassion, and friendship during his final days.