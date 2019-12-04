Patrick "Hoppy" Cassidy

November 16, 2019 - December 2, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Patrick F. "Hoppy" Cassidy, age 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, December 2, 2019. He was born in Darlington on November 16, 1932, the son of James and Grace (McGlynn) Cassidy. He married Jane Fitzsimons on May 17, 1958, at Holy Rosary Church in Darlington, and they shared 35 years together before her passing in 1993. Hoppy worked for 44 years at General Motors. He was an active member of Nativity of Mary Catholic Church and was an usher there. Pat will be remembered for his sense of humor. He was a contradiction to his Irish heritage in that he was a quiet Irishman, but with a quick Irish wit. He had a special place in his heart for the staffs at Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill in Janesville, and Junction Pub in Milton, who shared entertaining conversation with him and served up wonderful home cooked meals.

Patrick is survived by his children, Cindy (Brett) McIntosh and Dan (Janet) Cassidy; three grandchildren: Jacob (Alex Burki) Cassidy, Shane (Melanie Smrstick) Cassidy, and Logan Cassidy; sister, Jean (Bob) Burke; sisters-in-law, Shirley Fitzsimons and Kathy Cassidy; special friend of the family, Carlee Homan; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; siblings: Agnes and Homer Eckerman, Orville Cassidy, Lillian and Jack Evans, and Donald Cassidy; and siblings-in-law: Ed Fitzsimons, Marguerite and Sam Ellickson, John and Audrey Fitzsimons, Mary Jo and Delvin Miller, Monica and Bill Dorman, Eileen and Bob Graves, Bill Fitzsimons, and Charles and Mary Fitzsimons.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, with Rev. Rob Butz officiating. Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com